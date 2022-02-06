MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Holdings Decreased by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of MGIC Investment worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTG. Barclays upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

