MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,299,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of MGIC Investment worth $64,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTG opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

