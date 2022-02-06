MIB Coin (MIB) Hits Market Capitalization of $604,285.83

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $604,285.83 and $74.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00091049 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016839 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000217 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 445,060,126 coins and its circulating supply is 167,758,198 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.