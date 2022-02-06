MIB Coin One Day Volume Reaches $60.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $486,489.36 and approximately $60.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00091024 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000223 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 444,980,551 coins and its circulating supply is 167,678,623 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

