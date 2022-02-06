Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 291,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,779,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,395,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

