Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Fiduciary Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,053 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,436 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $230,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

