Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Cut by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.75. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

