MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.02% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $495.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.