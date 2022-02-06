MILC Platform (MLT) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One MILC Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. MILC Platform has a market cap of $15.12 million and $637,806.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.07 or 0.07187104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,626.85 or 0.99989720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006618 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

