MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $7.94 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $85.89 million and $129,908.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $7.94 or 0.00018857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00255213 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006637 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,815,924 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

