Mina (MINA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38.00 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00007008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $38.00 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 30% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00050857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.61 or 0.07157487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00055067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,542.56 or 0.99892402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006639 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 370,466,275 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

