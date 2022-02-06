Mint Club (MINT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00027107 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 163.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

