Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,938 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 26.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 23.9% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% in the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 271.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 25.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock traded up $6.17 on Friday, hitting $209.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,225. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.77. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.