Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Increases Holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 1,161.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074,308 shares during the period. CHP Merger comprises about 0.6% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 3.11% of CHP Merger worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CHP Merger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,634,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CHP Merger by 36.1% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 556,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 147,847 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CHP Merger by 311.9% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 1,025,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CHP Merger by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 189,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHPM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,850. CHP Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

