Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $1.12 Million in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.05% of GreenSky as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 16.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 16.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in GreenSky by 348.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GreenSky stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. 2,439,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,480. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033 over the last ninety days. 52.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

