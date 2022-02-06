Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Lowers Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lessened its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,666 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,498. The company has a market capitalization of $478.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Schneider acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPWH. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

