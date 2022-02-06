Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,075,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,497,000.

Get Bannix Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BNIXU stock remained flat at $$10.50 during midday trading on Friday. 311,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,570. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bannix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bannix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.