Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases 19,584 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Forterra worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the second quarter valued at about $25,904,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the second quarter valued at about $20,005,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Forterra by 100.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 720,675 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Forterra during the second quarter valued at about $7,655,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Forterra by 27.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 236,315 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of Forterra stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,233. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.