Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases 39,110 Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,110 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Atotech were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,084,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,064,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,599,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $871,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.
Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Atotech Company Profile
Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.
