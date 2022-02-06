Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,214 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 4.42% of East Stone Acquisition worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East Stone Acquisition alerts:

ESSC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 245,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,581. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC).

Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.