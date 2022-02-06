Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 1,000 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 66.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,921,000 after purchasing an additional 376,293 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 8.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Coherent by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 671,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.98. 235,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.05 and a 200 day moving average of $255.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.43. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

