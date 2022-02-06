Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 19,100 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 1.20% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 312,181 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 723,508 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP grew its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 750,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 75,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 525,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 144,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

THCA remained flat at $$10.24 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

