Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINVU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,204,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,207,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,203,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,848,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINVU remained flat at $$9.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22. WinVest Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

