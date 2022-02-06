Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits Market Capitalization of $9.76 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $361.65 or 0.00866126 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $5,260.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00051379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.81 or 0.07157960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00054718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,788.21 or 1.00079402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006612 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 26,998 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

