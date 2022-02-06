Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $75,251.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $21.20 or 0.00049469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $75,251.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00051967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.18 or 0.07196223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00055311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,766.84 or 0.99786625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 477,080 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

