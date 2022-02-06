Mirrored Tesla Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.94 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $5,121.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for $958.42 or 0.02302179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.07 or 0.07187104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,626.85 or 0.99989720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 12,462 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

