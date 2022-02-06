Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,537.00

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.82 or 0.00092968 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $34,537.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 205,417 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

