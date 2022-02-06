Mist Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Mist has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00110053 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

