MMOCoin (MMO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 13% against the dollar. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $321,691.67 and $3.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000699 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.