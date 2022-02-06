Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 130.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,679,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950,489 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

