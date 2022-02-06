Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $135.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 179.2% higher against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00028091 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000785 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000094 BTC.

