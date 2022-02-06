ModiHost (AIM) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $61,247.51 and approximately $579.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

