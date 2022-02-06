Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is Jetstream Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jetstream Capital LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing makes up approximately 4.4% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jetstream Capital LLC owned about 0.77% of Modine Manufacturing worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after purchasing an additional 483,623 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,466,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after purchasing an additional 341,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 64.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 831,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 326,063 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,033,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 312,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,027,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $10.29 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $533.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

