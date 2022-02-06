Moeda Loyalty Points Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $666,244.00 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $666,244.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

