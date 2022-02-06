Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,415,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK opened at $150.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $146.86 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

