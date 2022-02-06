Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.95 Million

Analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post $21.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $3.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 527.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $42.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $58.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTEM. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $159.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

