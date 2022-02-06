Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,965,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,906,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after buying an additional 1,409,786 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Barclays cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.