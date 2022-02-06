Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

MNTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Momentive Global stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 660,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,739. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $315,532.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $1,362,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,003,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,144,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Momentive Global by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

