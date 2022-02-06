Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29,350.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.23 million and $29,350.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.00412897 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

