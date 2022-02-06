MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $716,844.34 and approximately $446.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00121456 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 245,833,428 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.