MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of MongoDB worth $45,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 22.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $2,954,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $65,542,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 72.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 113,172 shares of company stock worth $55,000,712. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $403.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.