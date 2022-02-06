More Coin (MORE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, More Coin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $69,131.20 and approximately $5.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00109980 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.