Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,763.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,299 shares of company stock worth $5,346,327. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.55 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

