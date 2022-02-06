MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,479 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.99% of MSA Safety worth $226,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in MSA Safety by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.68. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $172.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

