MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises 2.3% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MSCI worth $34,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in MSCI by 12.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MSCI by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 60.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 101.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $14.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $554.71. 680,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.56. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.01 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.