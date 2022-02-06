mStable USD Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.39 million and $133,694.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,618.77 or 0.99961338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00073509 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00025845 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.08 or 0.00468559 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001237 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

