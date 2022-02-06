MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.49. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $91.69 and a 12 month high of $132.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.51.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

