Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,179,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Mueller Industries by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 58,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLI opened at $55.18 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

