Multiplier (BMXX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. Multiplier has a market cap of $11,268.53 and $19.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.91 or 0.07204904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00056074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,583.38 or 0.99738258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00053053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.