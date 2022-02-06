Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Murphy USA worth $67,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA opened at $183.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.42. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

